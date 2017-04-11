State Police release information on local cold case homicide

Every Tuesday, Troop A, State Police, put out a press release on an unsolved crime, a cold case. Today's release is about a Cheektowaga woman who's body was found in Darien:

Cold Case Tuesday: The New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 39-year-old murder of Jessica Rose Lane.



On November 25, 1977, the partially decomposed body of Jessica Rose Lane, age 66, was found by two deer hunters in a wooded area off of Alley Road in the Town of Darien, Genesee County. The victim was found fully clothed with three fractured ribs, a fractured left elbow and a fractured skull, likely caused by stabbing.



Lane was last seen on November 11, 1977, at Williamstown Apartments in Cheektowaga, NY.



The exact location of the crime has yet to be determined. However, residents below the victim’s apartment claimed to have heard two “thumps” between the hours of 4:00 and 4:30 a.m. on November 12, 1977.



Lane, who resided alone, was known to keep to herself and rarely had visitors. Suspects have been developed but no arrests have been made.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Ron Wilson of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Batavia by calling 716-361-1585. Please refer to SJS # 3029541.