November 8, 2017 - 2:59pm

State Police warn of IRS phone scam with number that returns SP Barracks

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, State Police, news.

Press release:

Public warning, IRS phone scam alert

The New York State Police in the Western NY area, including Niagara County Sheriffs Dispatch are receiving IRS phone scams. Recently some of calls have a return number to a New York State Police Barracks. The New York State Police are looking into these incidents.

The IRS does NOT contact the public over the phone to discuss tax payment issues.

Other phone scams include a fictitious police officer calling you over the phone demanding money to help bail out a loved one that just got arrested.

Law enforcement agencies do NOT call family to take bail money or gift cards from a retail store to pay off a bail.

If you have an elderly member in your family, warn them of these phone scams.

If you are a victim of a phone scam, call the appropriate police agency in the area you reside or the State Police at 585-344-6200.

