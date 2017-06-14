Online News. Community Views.

June 14, 2017 - 11:01pm

Steve Hawley issues Flag Day statement

posted by Howard B. Owens in steve hawley, news.

Press release:

 “Today’s celebration of Flag Day is a powerful reminder of both the downfalls and triumphs our country has gone through in the past to get to where we are today. It was made the official flag of the United States in 1777, and although the American Flag has undergone some changes it has remained a constant symbol of pride, hope and inspiration for our country and will for many years to come.

“I don’t think there is any other country that is as proud of their flag and what it represents as the United States of America. I hope many of you will join me this year in honoring the American Flag by displaying one at your home to show your love and pride in our great nation.”

