Students at Jackson School show school board some of what they're learning

During Tuesday's City Schools board meeting, held at Jackson School, students and their teachers did a show-and-tell on some of the schools they've been learning through innovative classroom activities.

Above, kindergartners count in increments of two to start a demonstration that included jumping in increments of two on a floor map, and then on a second trip through the map, picking up building blocks, which provides a lesson in groups and multiplication. Their teacher is Melissa Mattice.

Bottom photos, teacher Jessica Torrey works with her students in first grade on a demonstration of their writing and story telling skills.

During her presentation about progress at the school, Principal Diane Bonarigo said teachers and staff are very aware that the study skills and attitudes toward learning developed in kindergarten and first grade will have a big impact on a student's ability to eventually graduate from high school.