February 14, 2017 - 10:59am

Students beat out Batavia PD and school staff in annual charity volleyball tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, Batavia PD, news, batavia.

img_9469bhspdvb2017.jpg

Press release:

Batavia High School Student Government in conjunction with Batavia Police Department raised $800 Monday night. The money will be used to give back to a BHS student or students in the form of a scholarship at awards night in the spring awarded to seniors looking into law enforcement or criminal justice. This is the second year of the event and coincides with the high school "Snowcoming" week where BHS celebrates winter and winter athletes. The senior Class of 2017 beat out staff members and the Police Department team and will be awarded the trophy during the winter pep assembly later this week. 

Top photo: Submitted photo; photos below, by Howard Owens

bhspolicevollyball2017.jpg

bhspolicevollyball2017-2.jpg

bhspolicevollyball2017-3.jpg

bhspolicevollyball2017-4.jpg

