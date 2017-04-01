Online News. Community Views.

April 1, 2017 - 9:24am

Students perform today in music festival at Pavilion High School

posted by Howard B. Owens in music, arts, entertainment, schools, news.

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017.jpg

Music students from Genesee and Wyoming counties will perform today at 2 p.m. at Pavilion High School in the second of two all-county music festival concerts.

The festival is organized by the Genesee-Wyoming Music Educators Association.

Today's show features the high school band, the junior high chorus and the elementary band.

Tickets are $4 each at the door.

These photos are from yesterday's rehearsal.

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-2.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-3.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-4.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-5.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-6.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-7.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-8.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-9.jpg

musicfestivalrehearsmarch2017-10.jpg

