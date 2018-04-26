Online News. Community Views.

April 26, 2018 - 2:02pm

Support Batavia music students by attending 11th Annual Jazz Cabaret

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia HS, music, arts, education, news, batavia.

jazz_picture_3.jpg

Press release:

Batavia Middle School and High School ensembles will be performing at the 11th Annual Jazz Cabaret on Friday evening in the Batavia High School gymnasium beginning at 6:30.

Dessert, coffee and water will be served. A $5 donation is suggested.

Ensembles performing tomorrow evening include MS jazz and string ensembles, HS jazz and brass ensemble, string ensemble, beautyshop ensemble, saxophone and flute ensemble.

The event supports our music scholarships given out every year for our graduating seniors. Music students hope to see you there!

Submitted photo.

