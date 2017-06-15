Survey seeks your opinion on county's housing needs

Press release:

Genesee County wants to know your thoughts on housing and if local housing meets your needs. A survey has been launched to get input from County residents and is available online at:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/geneseehousing

Paper copies will be available next week at the Richmond Memorial Library and the Genesee County Senior Center. The survey will help the County, its municipalities, housing developers and other housing providers identify unmet needs and demand for various types of housing throughout the County.

The survey is part of the Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis project. It will document housing needs, analyze the housing market and identify feasible strategies to meet the future housing needs of Genesee County. Genesee County, its municipalities and local housing agencies can use the report's findings to support both rehabilitation and new construction of housing.

Whether you are happy with where you live now or are looking at new housing options for the future, please take a few minutes to fill out the survey. The survey will be launched June 19th and responses will be accepted until July 7th.