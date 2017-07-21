Suspect identified in Bank of America robbery

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is reporting the suspect has been identified as Steven Vega, 25 years old, from Rochester. Vega is currently in the custody of RPD for a separate incident.

Vega’s arrest is pending and he will be arraigned in Batavia City Court. Vega is a New York State Parole absconder.

The Batavia Police Department would like to thank the Rochester Police Department and the Batavia community for all of their assistance and tips that led to the identification of this suspect.