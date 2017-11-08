Online News. Community Views.

November 8, 2017 - 3:17pm

Suspect in attempted murder near Veterans Memorial Drive pleads not guilty

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

An 18-year-old man indicted on a charge of attempted murder in a stabbing last month behind a group of businesses on Veterans Memorial Drive entered a not guilty plea in Genseee County Court today.

The attorney for Jeffrey L. Barr, no permanent address, Public Defender Jerry Ader, said he will be filing motions to challenge the Grand Jury indictment.

 A hearing on that motion is set for Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, Barr is held without bail. Ader made no application for a revision in Barr's bail status but told Judge Charles Zambito that his client reserved that right to address his bail status at a later date.

Barr is accused of stabbing a man from Buffalo multiple times, including in the neck and chest, at 9:30 p.m., Friday, behind the mall at 4140 Veterans Memorial Drive, the location of Jagged Edges, Pawn King, Yume Asian Bistro and Peebles. Then the victim stumbled to the parking lot of Batavia Downs where he was located by a person who called 9-1-1 and rendered aid.

