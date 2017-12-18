Suspect in knifing on East Main intends to let a jury hear the case

Even though one of his co-defendants has already entered a guilty plea to attempted assault in the first degree, Anthony Spencer has decided to let a jury decide his fate in a trial for his alleged participation in a group assault on a man on East Main Street in July.

The attack, which included a beating and a knifing, nearly cost the victim his life.

Spencer today turned down a plea offer that would have capped his prison term at 10 years.

He is charged with assault in the first degree and gang assault.

Only Spencer, 26, and JW Hardy, 30, were identified as suspects in the attack though police believe there were others involved, hence the gang assault charge, which requires at least three participants. The charge does not require actual gang affiliation. Police have not said whether they believe Spencer and Hardy are affiliated with a known gang.

Hardy entered a guilty plea last week to attempted assault first. Spencer passed up the chance to plead to the same Class C felony.

Hardy is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 14. Jury selection in Spencer's trial is slated to begin March 5. Fred Rarick has been appointed to represent Spencer.

Officer Arick Perkins is credited with saving the victim's life.