December 8, 2017 - 11:12am
Suspect took persons cell phone, search underway near Burger King
A larceny has been reported in the area of Burger King in Batavia.
The suspect took the caller's phone and ran.
Last seen at 23 Oak St., Batavia.
Maybe running toward Burger King.
The suspect is a black male wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
UPDATE 11:18 a.m.: A police officer is following possible tracks on Holland Avenue.
December 8, 2017 - 11:21am#1
"BRING BACK MY $43 TRACFONE, DAMMIT!
I STILL HAVE 13 MINUTES OF SERVICE LEFT!"
