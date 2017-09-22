Online News. Community Views.

September 22, 2017 - 12:09pm

Suspected drug dealer located during investigation of shooting on Thorpe Street

Bennie "Beans" Wright, 32, of Jay Street Rochester, was arrested on a sealed indictment Wednesday night at a residence on Maple Street for allegedly selling drugs in the City of Batavia.

Wright was located and identified as a warrant suspect while police were looking for evidence in a shooting earlier in the day on Thorpe Street.

He is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

He is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wright was arraigned in County Court and jailed on $25,000 bail.

