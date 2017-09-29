Sylvia Traxler is the Le Royan of the Year for 2017

Sylvia Traxler has been named the 49th Le Royan of the Year.

Sylvia lovingly raised a family of five children and has five grandchildren;

She is a member of the Presbyterian Church for over 60 years; helps with fundraising projects for the church;

She has volunteered for over thirty years with the Le Roy Ambulance Service, serving in various positions including base officer, driver, and medic, volunteering virtually every Monday evening;

Sylvia is a member of the Board of Directors and serves as Treasurer of the Le Roy Pantry and Help Fund and continues to serve weekly maintaining inventory, receiving shipments and distributing foodstuff to those in need;

Sylvia volunteers with the American Red Cross for Drives at the American Legion and the county Mega Drive;

She is an active member of the Pavilion Young at Heart Seniors serving as the Greeter and Vice President; she is also the contact for the Genesee County Office of the Aging.

The "Le Royan of the Year" Recognition Banquet

Saturday, October 7th, 2017

Social hour: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner: 6:45 p.m.

at The American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Tickets: $20.00, Available at the American Legion- 768-2090