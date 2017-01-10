Tech academy students at Byron-Bergen get 2nd and 3rd place in regional video contest
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Farash Foundation, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Rochester Area Community Foundation sponsored a contest for high school students and last night Byron-Bergen learned the videos it produced for the contest grabbed second place and third place.
The contest challenged students to make public service announcements for in-demand jobs of the future.
Students in Byron-Bergen's tech academy made two videos about food processing.
The full press release about the contest is here.
All of the videos that won and placed are here.
