January 10, 2017 - 2:37pm

Tech academy students at Byron-Bergen get 2nd and 3rd place in regional video contest

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron-bergen, news, schools, Western New York Tech Academy, education.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Farash Foundation, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Rochester Area Community Foundation sponsored a contest for high school students and last night Byron-Bergen learned the videos it produced for the contest grabbed second place and third place.

The contest challenged students to make public service announcements for in-demand jobs of the future.

Students in Byron-Bergen's tech academy made two videos about food processing.

The full press release about the contest is here.

All of the videos that won and placed are here.

