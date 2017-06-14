Online News. Community Views.

June 14, 2017 - 3:04pm

Teen driver in pedestrian accident on Allen Street petitioned in Family Court

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Press release:

A Family Court petition has been filed against a 15 year old who was the alleged driver of the gold Ford Taurus which was involved in the motor vehicle / pedestrian accident on Allen St on 05/27/2017 at approximately 3:16 PM. The juvenile will have to appear in Family Court sometime in July. The 32 year old female victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

Previously: Woman saves son before car strikes her and two dogs

blue button