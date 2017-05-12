Teen who raped children described as a menace to community at sentencing

Leonard Hahn

Leonard E. Hahn IV, who committed his sexual assaults on young children when he was only 17, will spend 10 years in prison and then spend another 20 years on parole, Genesee County Court Judge Chuck Zambito determined this afternoon.

Zambito could have considered Hahn for youthful offender status, but that would have limited his maximum prison term to only two years and then once released, Hahn would not have been required to register as a sex offender.

Hahn, now 18, is clearly a threat to children in the community, Zambito said.

"I think it will be important for the public to know who you are and where you are," Zambito said.

The 10-year term was the maximum number of years Zambito could give Hahn under the terms of the plea arrangement.

The plea saved the victims from being forced to testify and trial. His guilty plea was connected to a single victim, whom Hahn assaulted in a bathroom even as other people were in the residence, according to Assistant District Attorney Melissa Cianfrini.

The victim, just a child, was traumatized by the rape, Cianfrini said.

"She didn't even understand what was going on," Cianfrini said. "This is going to trouble her for years and years to come."

Defense Attorney Lisa Kroemer said Hahn regretted his actions -- Hahn didn't speak in court -- but suggested that even he didn't comprehend his crime.

"I understand the seriousness of the crime," Kroemer said. "I understand that this happened to a young child, but I'm not even sure he understands why this occurred."

The investigation into Hahn's crimes began with a single complaint from a student at school and included law enforcement officials in Genesee and Wyoming counties.

During the investigation, additional children came forward and made similar allegations.

Hahn was initially charged with multiple counts of rape.

All of the children involved under 11 years old.

Zambito said he put Hahn on parole for 20 years, the maximum time period available under the law, because Hahn will still be only 28 years old when he gets out of prison.