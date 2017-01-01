January 1, 2017 - 2:14pm
The 10 most viewed stories of 2016
posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, top posts.
Here are the most viewed stories published on The Batavian in 2016:
- Two small children die in house fire on State Street Road, Batavia
- Three members of Elba family arrested following sex crimes investigation
- When a baby stopped breathing, one of Settler's regular customers saved her life
- Local businessmen purchase the Red Osier in Stafford
- Hannah Dibble given max available sentence in drunken driving death of friend
- Family hopes to find driver of red SUV involved in hit-and-run accident in Elba
- Children in State Street Road fire died of smoke inhalation, believed home alone at time
- Obituary: Michael R. Houseknecht
- Six people accused of dealing drugs in Genesee County
- Photo of this morning's bank robbery suspect released
In 2016, we also once again set new traffic records. Total visits to the site grew from 5.86 million in 2015 to 5,922,880 in 2016. Total page views took a huge jump, from 9.4 million to 15.6 million in 2016.
