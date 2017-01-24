January 24, 2017 - 10:07am
The Hidden Door/Pollyanna and Dot won Downtown window decorating contest
batavia, business, news.
With the transition in leadership of the Business Improvement District, there was no announcement of the annual window decorating contest for Christmas and Beth Kemp, the new director, stopped by my office yesterday to note that the winner was The Hidden Door/Pollyanna and Dot, 202 E. Main St., Batavia.
