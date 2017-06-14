The Little Ridge owners closing restaurant in Batavia to concentrate on Le Roy location

The owners of The Little Ridge at 107 Evans St., Batavia, are changing tactics and will stop operating the location as a restaurant.

David and Greg Luetticke-Archbell are shifting the restaurant business to their campground on Conlon Road, Le Roy, known as The Ridge, but best known as Frost Ridge Campground.

The Little Ridge opened in November 2014 and the owners plan to continue to use the location for parties and events.

Gift certificates purchased for The Little Ridge will be redeemable at the Le Roy location.