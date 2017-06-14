Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 14, 2017 - 12:24pm

The Little Ridge owners closing restaurant in Batavia to concentrate on Le Roy location

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, business, news, Le Roy, Frost Ridge.

The owners of The Little Ridge at 107 Evans St., Batavia, are changing tactics and will stop operating the location as a restaurant.

David and Greg Luetticke-Archbell are shifting the restaurant business to their campground on Conlon Road, Le Roy, known as The Ridge, but best known as Frost Ridge Campground.

The Little Ridge opened in November 2014 and the owners plan to continue to use the location for parties and events.

Gift certificates purchased for The Little Ridge will be redeemable at the Le Roy location.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button