The most viewed stories over 10 years of The Batavian
Looking back on the first 10 years of The Batavian, here are the most viewed stories. First, by cumulative page views and second, each top story for each year.
Top 10 most viewed stories in 10 years
- This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction, 2017
- 'I just got lucky': Byron man bags 500-pound black bear, 2015, by Ray Coniglio
- Q & A with Dr. Susan Swedo regarding PANDAS, 2012
- Pembroke math teacher dies in ATV accident, 2017
- Three members of Elba family arrested following sex crimes investigation, 2015
- Two small children die in house fire on State Street Road, Batavia, 2016
- Winning drug-free posters from local students, 2010
- Le Roy Legion hosting event to honor WWII vets, 2013
- When a baby stopped breathing, one of Settler's regular customers saved her life, 2016
- Family hopes to find driver of red SUV involved in hit-and-run accident in Elba, 2016
The most viewed posts in each year:
- 2008: Christmas lights 12-13-08: DiSalvo's always best in show, by Brian Hillabush
- 2009: Manhunt in progress near Townline and 63
- 2010: Notorious woman allegedly trashes buffet at South Beach, by Billie Owens
- 2011: Brad Paisley fans get themselves arrested in droves during Darien Lake concert
- 2012: State health officials discuss outbreak of tics in Le Roy, but say they can't share the cause
- 2013: Le Roy Legion hosting event to honor WWII vets
- 2014: Jacquetta Simmons sent to jail as defense plans appeal of restitution order
- 2015: 'I just got lucky': Byron man bags 500-pound black bear, by Ray Coniglio
- 2016: Two small children die in house fire on State Street Road, Batavia
- 2017: This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction
- 2018 (so far): Suspect in Thruway standoff taken into custody, by Billie Owens
