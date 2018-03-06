Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 6, 2018 - 9:49am

The next week on The Batavian

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian.

This afternoon Billie and I will board a plane headed to Los Angeles.

This is not a pleasant trip.

On Feb. 22, Charles Raymond Sutherland, Billie's youngest son, age 35, died following a heroin overdose in Ventura.

We will hold a memorial service for him in Ventura on Thursday.

In all, Billie and I will spend four days in Ventura before driving over to Bakersfield to visit my dad.

While we're away, we will receive help with the site from Mike Pettinella, Jim Burns, Steve Ognibene, Maria Pericozzi, Alecia Kaus, and our news partner WBTA. We will do our usual work that we can do remotely; however, honestly, we might not be as focused at times on this trip as we have been on previous trips.

March 6, 2018 - 10:11am
Cheryl Saville
Cheryl Saville's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 23 hours ago
Joined: May 5 2011 - 11:39am

You and Billie have my sympathy and prayers as you make this journey. May God bless you and give you comfort.

Top
March 6, 2018 - 10:56am
Mardell Lamb
Mardell Lamb's picture
Online
Last seen: 3 hours 17 min ago
Joined: Apr 22 2009 - 8:07am

Billie and Howard,
I'm very sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers go out to you both right now.

Top
March 6, 2018 - 11:06am
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 3 hours ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

My condolences to you both, this epidemic is getting out of control and something needs to be done asap before we lose more of our youth

Top
March 6, 2018 - 11:37am
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 23 hours 31 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

Sorry for your loss, Billie and Howard.

Top
March 6, 2018 - 11:46am
bud prevost
bud prevost's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 week 3 hours ago
Joined: Jan 11 2009 - 9:12pm

My heart breaks for you guys, safe travels to you

Top
March 6, 2018 - 12:58pm
Jennifer Ross
Jennifer Ross's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 5 hours ago
Joined: Aug 4 2010 - 7:22pm

My deepest sympathy to you both. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.

Top
March 6, 2018 - 1:17pm
David O'Connor
David O&#039;Connor's picture
Offline
Last seen: 17 hours 49 min ago
Joined: Oct 23 2012 - 12:56pm

My heartfelt sympathy for your loss.

Top
March 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
Brian Graz
Brian Graz's picture
Offline
Last seen: 6 days 15 hours ago
Joined: Sep 18 2010 - 4:57pm

My sincere condolences.

Once again devastating news hits close to home, how do we stop this?

Top
March 6, 2018 - 1:49pm
Cheryl Wilmet
Cheryl Wilmet's picture
Offline
Last seen: 22 min 47 sec ago
Joined: Dec 10 2011 - 12:12pm

My heart is breaking for you.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button