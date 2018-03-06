The next week on The Batavian
This afternoon Billie and I will board a plane headed to Los Angeles.
This is not a pleasant trip.
On Feb. 22, Charles Raymond Sutherland, Billie's youngest son, age 35, died following a heroin overdose in Ventura.
We will hold a memorial service for him in Ventura on Thursday.
In all, Billie and I will spend four days in Ventura before driving over to Bakersfield to visit my dad.
While we're away, we will receive help with the site from Mike Pettinella, Jim Burns, Steve Ognibene, Maria Pericozzi, Alecia Kaus, and our news partner WBTA. We will do our usual work that we can do remotely; however, honestly, we might not be as focused at times on this trip as we have been on previous trips.
You and Billie have my sympathy and prayers as you make this journey. May God bless you and give you comfort.
Billie and Howard,
I'm very sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers go out to you both right now.
My condolences to you both, this epidemic is getting out of control and something needs to be done asap before we lose more of our youth
Sorry for your loss, Billie and Howard.
My heart breaks for you guys, safe travels to you
My deepest sympathy to you both. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
My heartfelt sympathy for your loss.
My sincere condolences.
Once again devastating news hits close to home, how do we stop this?
My heart is breaking for you.
Recent comments