The Visual Truth Theater Ensemble to present reading at Moonjava on May 11

A new literary group in Batavia, organized by Eric Zwieg, The Visual Truth Theater Ensemble, will present readings by writers Byron Hoot, Cole Rogers, Julian Tuast, and Zwieg on May 11 at Moonjava Cafe.

The title of the program is "Speak Again, Speak Like Rain."

Richard Beatty, of the Geezer Radio Show on WGCC on Thursday nights from 8 to 10 p.m., will host the reading.

The reading is free and open to the public.

Contact [email protected] for additional details.