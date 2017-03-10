The YNGodess Shop celebrates five years in business in Downtown Batavia

It helps that 73 Main Street in Batavia has been a liquor store since the first day after the end of prohibition, but Chris Crocker thinks she's found a special niche in Batavia that's helped her business survive and grow in its first five years.

"People in Batavia were asking for higher-end products and a whole different mindset on different wines," Crocker said. "And we have fun here."

As soon as Crocker took over the location and renamed in YNGodess in 2012, she started bringing in a broader selection of fine wines and over the five years she's become known among her customers not only as a place for great wine, but also for having one of the finest selections around of whisky, bourbon and scotch, as well as other top-shelf liquores.

"It comes from a passion for the business," she said, "but I'm doing it all for my 13-year-old son."