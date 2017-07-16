Online News. Community Views.

July 16, 2017 - 1:15pm

This year's Oatka Fest Duck Derby will be a bit different

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oatka Festival, Le Roy, news.

High, fast waters of the Oatka Creek are forcing organizers to run the annual Duck Derby a little differently this year.

Instead of floating the rubber duckies across the water, from the west bank to the east bank, volunteers will blow the ducks down the road with leaf blowers.

The Duck Derby, a fundraiser for both the Oatka Festival and a local charity, will take place at 5 p.m.

