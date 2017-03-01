Thousand of people without power in Batavia and parts of the county

This is a power line arcing on Washington Avenue at Ellicott Avenue this evening.

There are a total of 14 power outages in the City of Batavia effecting 4,371 National Grid customers.

The largest outage by geography starts in the city just west of Clinton Street at Main Street and spreads in a triangle shape from there to Nilesville Road in Stafford, as far north as the Thruway and south to East Bethany. There are 2,093 customers effected by that outage (that number is included in the 14 outages mentioned above). The power went out for this outage at 7:49 p.m. and there is not yet an estimate when power will be restored.

There are also outages in Darien, Indian Falls, Le Roy, Pavilion and South Byron.

Below, a picture of a broken pole on Ellicott Avenue.

UPDATE: A reader submitted photo of a downed tree on Richley Road, Darien.

UPDATE: Ashley Smith submitted this photo of arcing near the Arrow Mart in Batavia.