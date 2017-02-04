Online News. Community Views.

February 4, 2017 - 3:03pm

Three-car accident, no injuries on Ellicott Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A three-car accident with no injuries is reported in the area of 45 Ellicott St., Batavia.

Fluids are leaking.

City Fire responding.

