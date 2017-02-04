February 4, 2017 - 3:03pm
Three-car accident, no injuries on Ellicott Street, Batavia
A three-car accident with no injuries is reported in the area of 45 Ellicott St., Batavia.
Fluids are leaking.
City Fire responding.
A three-car accident with no injuries is reported in the area of 45 Ellicott St., Batavia.
Fluids are leaking.
City Fire responding.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments