Three Muckdogs named to NYPL All-Star team

Press release:

The 2017 New York-Penn League All-Star roster will include three players from Batavia. They will send infielders Lazaro Alonso and Marcos Rivera and pitcher Sam Perez to the game to be held Tuesday, August 15th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Alonso, an International free agent signed in 2016, has played in 36 games for the Muckdogs this year and has been one of the Muckdogs best power hitters all season. Alonso has 19 RBI’s, which is tied for eighth in the NY-Penn League, to go along with a .240 batting average, 5 doubles and 25 walks (third in the NYPL).

Marcos Rivera was an International free agent signing by the Marlins in 2014 and has started 36 games at shortstop for the Muckdogs this season. Rivera’s 11 doubles is currently tied for second in the league and his .417 slugging percentage is inside the top 20 in the league. He is currently batting .254 with 19 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits and 18 RBI’s.

Sam Perez was selected in the 5th round of the 2016 draft out of Missouri State. The right-hander has started 9 games this season and has compiled an ERA of just 1.88, which is fourth in the league for qualifying pitchers. Perez has a record of 3-1 and has racked up 33 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched.

Batavia currently holds the sixth place spot in the Pinckney Division with a record of 16-30. The Muckdogs sent four players to the 2013 All-Star game, four in 2014, six players in 2015, and two in 2016.