Three people arrested at Miranda Lambert concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Miranda Lambert Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Thursday:

Monica W. Granata, 54 of Old French Road, West Seneca, is charged with two counts of harassment 2nd after allegedly punching, kicking and biting 2 Live Nation Security Officers while being ejected from the concert.

Christine M. Klafehn, 53 of High Street, Holley, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Lilliam L. Klafehn, 19 of High Street, Holley, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.