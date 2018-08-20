Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 20, 2018 - 10:48am

Three people arrested at Miranda Lambert concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien, news, darien lake performing arts center, darien lake.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Miranda Lambert Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Thursday:

Monica W. Granata, 54 of Old French Road, West Seneca, is charged with two counts of harassment 2nd  after allegedly punching, kicking and biting 2 Live Nation Security Officers while being ejected from the concert.

Christine M. Klafehn, 53 of High Street, Holley, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Lilliam L. Klafehn, 19 of High Street, Holley, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button