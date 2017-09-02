Three second-half touchdowns gives Knights opening night win

Le Roy rallied in the second half Friday night to score three touchdowns and secure a season-opening victory over Dansville, 18-7.

The Oatkan Knights went into the half down 8-7 and then the Mustangs took their opening possession down to the two-yard line, were a Bryce Bordanaro recovered a Dansville fumble.

Le Roy marched 99 yards for a touchdown, taking the lead and the Mustangs never seriously challenged the Knights again.

Kyler LaCarte carried the ball 28 times for 149 yards and a TD. QB Jake Hill was 10-13 for 144 yards and a TD. Reece Tresco had two catches for 34 yards and a TD. T.Y. Williams had two receptions for 25 yards, and Gaven Cassidy nabbed three passes for 17 yards.

On defense, Luke Stella had seven tackles, including two for a loss, Tyler Rider had seven, Bryce Bordanaro, five, Jake Hill, five, and Reece Tresco, five.

In other Friday football action:

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beats Perry/Mount Morris, 40-30. OAE put up 27 first-half points in their season and home opener. Collin O'Halloran led the OAE team with 116 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns. Colton Dillon and Gage Dieterle added rushing touchdowns while Dillon and Ty Mott each had an interception returned for a touchdown. Justice Fanaro led the Yellowjacket offense to 23 fourth quarter points hooking up with Austin Croll for multiple touchdowns through the air. Fanaro finished the game 10-17 for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns while Croll had 249 all purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Pembroke beat York/Pavilion, 48-24. Zach von Kramer rushed for 303 yards on 16 carries, scoring four times.

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen fell to Bath, 24-20.

Notre Dame was shut out by Canisteo-Greenword, 45-0.

Le Roy photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo, Jack Dempsey with the carry.

Ty Williams.

Reece Tresco with a seven-yard reception for a TD.

Gavin Luckey with a reception.

Kyler LaCarte with the ball.

LaCarte scores.

Post game, LaCarte.