August 23, 2017 - 3:08pm

Tickets on sale for Blue Devils season opener at Carrier Dome

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, Batavia HS, news.

The three-peat Section V champs Batavia Blue Devils get to play in another big-time stadium in their first game of the season Sept. 3 and boosters are hoping for a big local turnout.

The Blue Devils will face Johnson City at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Batavia High School in the Athletic Director's Office. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $8, or $10 at the door. Checks for tickets bought locally should be made out to Batavia Coaches Association.

Students are encouraged to sign up in the AD office. A ticket and a ride on the spectator bus will be $10.

