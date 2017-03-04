March 4, 2017 - 9:42am
Today's Local Deals: Caryville Inn, Adam Miller, Oliver's Candies, and more!
posted by Howard B. Owens in Deal of the Day, advertisement.
Reminders of how the new Deal of the Day program works:
- To make purchases, you must be registered. This is its own registration system, separate from the main registration for The Batavian.
- Once registered you must be logged in.
- You click on the orange button, if the item is not sold out, and it takes you to a PayPal button. This allows you to pay either with your PayPal account or with a credit card/debit card. The login for PayPal is completely separate from our accounts.
- The first person to successfully complete the PayPal transaction wins the gift certificate.
- You are eligible to buy the same item only once in a four-month period. We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to.
