Today's Local Deals: Caryville Inn, Smokin' Eagle, M&M Meats and more!

NOTE: We should have gotten a batch of Deal of the Day purchases out on Tuesday, but we didn't. Everything required to send the deals out is at our house. We've been without power at the house since Wednesday, so now we're coming into Saturday with a backlog of deals to send out. We can't send them out until power is restored. Our apologies to those who made purchases that should have been mailed by now.

Reminders of how the new Deal of the Day program works: