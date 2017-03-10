Today's Local Deals: Caryville Inn, Smokin' Eagle, M&M Meats and more!
NOTE: We should have gotten a batch of Deal of the Day purchases out on Tuesday, but we didn't. Everything required to send the deals out is at our house. We've been without power at the house since Wednesday, so now we're coming into Saturday with a backlog of deals to send out. We can't send them out until power is restored. Our apologies to those who made purchases that should have been mailed by now.
Reminders of how the new Deal of the Day program works:
- To make purchases, you must be registered. This is its own registration system, separate from the main registration for The Batavian.
- Once registered you must be logged in.
- You click on the orange button, if the item is not sold out, and it takes you to a PayPal button. This allows you to pay either with your PayPal account or with a credit card/debit card. The login for PayPal is completely separate from our accounts.
- The first person to successfully complete the PayPal transaction wins the gift certificate.
- You are eligible to buy the same item only once in a four-month period. We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to.
