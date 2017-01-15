Today's Local Deals: Pastore's, Jagged Edges,T.F. Brown's and more!
CONTEST ENDS TODAY (see below)
Reminders of how the new Deal of the Day program works:
- To make purchases, you must be registered. This is its own registration system, separate from the main registration for The Batavian.
- Once registered you must be logged in.
- You click on the orange button, if the item is not sold out, and it takes you to a PayPal button. This allows you to pay either with your PayPal account or with a credit card/debit card. The login for PayPal is completely separate from our accounts.
- The first person to successfully complete the PayPal transaction wins the gift certificate.
- You are eligible to buy the same item only once in a four-month period. We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to.
LAST DAY: Visit ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com and post a recommendation for any local business listed on the site for a chance to win a $100 from R&D Factory Outlet.
To qualify, recommendations must be posted TODAY.
Multiple recommendations posted count as multiple chances to win. Post as many recommendations as you want.
You must register to post a recommendation. If you've already registered or have registered for Deal of the Day, just use the "sign in" link on the site.
Recent comments