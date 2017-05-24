Today's Local Deals: Smokin' Eagle, Santino's, M&M Meats, and more

Reminders of how the new Deal of the Day program works:

To make purchases, you must be registered. This is its own registration system, separate from the main registration for The Batavian.

Once registered you must be logged in.

You click on the orange button, if the item is not sold out, and it takes you to a PayPal button. This allows you to pay either with your PayPal account or with a credit card/debit card. The login for PayPal is completely separate from our accounts.

The first person to successfully complete the PayPal transaction wins the gift certificate.

You are eligible to buy the same item only once in a four-month period. We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to.