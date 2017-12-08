December 8, 2017 - 7:33am
Today's Poll: Are you hoping for a snowy winter?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
December 8, 2017 - 10:14am#1
Snow and Winter are just an jnconvenience down the path of Life.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments