May 21, 2018 - 10:47am

Today's Poll: Did you watch any part of the Royal Wedding?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
May 21, 2018 - 12:23pm
Billie Owens
Joined: Mar 23 2009 - 1:22pm

This royal wedding was absolutely beautiful. The guests were dressed in their finery, some looking decidedly more tasteful than others, and the entire village and castle polished and decked out for the occasion. The weather was splendid; the horses groomed to a T; the cars from the Royal Mews gleamed. The little children who took part behaved themselves. I thought the bride and groom were perfection. The music was heavenly; the cellist divine. On the negative side, Victoria Beckham could have tried to smile once and the preacher who heads the Episcopalian Church talked too much during his "address" and his faux folksiness at this event was a bit cheesy. His message was solid but it was not supposed to be a sermon. I saw Camilla tilt her head down -- which meant her feathery pink hat covered her whole face -- and I daresay she said something about this to the Duchess of Cambridge next to her, because Kate smiled slightly and gave her a little side eye. The Duke of Windsor stared intently at his program the entire time -- which was like 15 minutes already.

