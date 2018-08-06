Today's Poll: Do you support the banning of Alex Jones by Facebook and Apple?
Banning such sites is tantamount to book burning. If you disagree with the things said or portrayed then battle them with reason. He's a huxter who, as a rather unhealthy looking man, peddles some kind of health elixirs. A dichotomy that does not inspire trust. I discounted him rather quickly years ago, but banning information, even bad information is a slippery slope that can and will inevitably facilitate the banning of information that the people need to stay in control of our nation. "They" have already found too, too, many ways to undermine our information. And our control.
These are private businesses, just as The Batavian is a private business. We have rules of conduct. They have rules of conduct. We have rules of conduct because allowing people, for example, to personally attack people in the community is bad for our brand, bad for business, bad for trust, bad for good relations, and doesn't fit with our mission to promote community.
Doing things like calling Sandy Hook a hoax, promoting pizzagate, etc. are the exact sort of things a private business that values being good members of society should consider preventing on their platforms.
These are just ideas -- it's not arguing whether or how guns should be controlled or whether Hillary Clinton would have been a good are a bad president. These are noxious accusations that some partisans believe and no amount of speech from the other side will dissuade and can and do lead to horrible results.
Karl Popper on the Paradox of tolerance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
A company can and most likely will ban anyone and anything that they believe hurts their business. money does talk.
Now if this was the government who was trying to ban ol jonesy, I'd have an issue with it.
I still don't know how I should vote...... pass
