Today's Poll: Do you support the U.S. recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving U.S. Embassy to the City?
Here's what a writer for The American Conservative Magazine has to day about it
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/trumps-costly-jerusalem-b...
"Trump is a “pro-Israel” hawk surrounded by pro-settler hard-liners, so his instinct is to indulge Israel at the expense of its neighbors. This decision would do that and more. Despite his talk about wanting to make a deal between Israelis and Palestinians, Trump has obvious contempt for successful diplomacy that requires compromise, so telling him that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would destroy the chances of a peace agreement doesn’t mean anything to him. He is a fan of taking unilateral action, and he thinks that he can pressure others into making concessions by breaking existing U.S. commitments. On foreign policy, Trump has often made a point of doing the opposite of whatever Obama did, and insofar as Obama was perceived as being too “tough” on Israel Trump wants to go as far in the other direction as he possibly can. In the end, it is probably the desire for praise and flattery that matters most to him. There is no benefit for the U.S. to be had in any of this, but Trump is doing it just so that hard-liners will congratulate him for being an extremely “pro-Israel” president."
Face it...he’s doing this for ONE reason only. The “look at me” factor.
If he had ANY understanding of international affairs, he would never do this.
He’s an ass.
Dave, why? Since 1948 people have been trying to make a peace deal. How many decades do you need to know that the Palestinians want nothing more than no Israel and no Jews there.
Republicans and Democrats have tried. Bill Clinton, of all the Presidents, probably came the closest, but no matter what he did or offered to give them, the Palestinians still said no
So, if Trump goes through with this, what will be different than what we have now?.
John, and what evidence do we have that Isreal wants peace? The continued settlements? Building synagogs on Palestinian land? The blockade of Gaza?
BTW: There was mutual recognition by both sides in 1993.
The fact is, even if you're one-sided interpretation of events were true, what does the U.S. gain by interfering further? There is no U.S. interest that is served by Trump's action and it greatly increases the security risk to the U.S. and U.S. interests. There are no pluses only negatives.
We shouldn't be involved in Middle East politics at all. I know a lot of Trump supporters who supported him because they thought we would finally get a non-interventionist president. Well, here's another example of why that isn't true.
Howard, what I am saying is that what will be different? Nothing. The same people that son't like us will still not like us. And since nobody in the past has been able to reach a peace deal (Since 1948, the Arabs have refused to even agree that Israel has a right to exist in any way shape or form) I don't think this move will make any difference.
You don't think it's a provocation, a recruiting tool for terrorists and an act that will inspire attacks directly, if not on the U.S., at least U.S. installations and resources?
I think it makes a hell of a lot of difference and none of it good for the U.S.
It's definitely a step backward for any hope of peace negotiations. It simply causes the other side to dig in its heels harder.
The shrug of "it can't hurt" isn't how you do diplomacy. Further, it can hurt in every respect and very much. Like I said, there's nothing to be gained, and if there's nothing to be gained, why do it?
Like I said, so much for non-intervention in this administration.
John, ya know when you have a fire? One of the things you shouldn’t do is throw gasoline on it. You could get burned. Badly.
I would think that the “great negotiator”, Kushner would have had this all worked out by now, but I guess not.
The fact remains that there are no deep thinkers, including trump, in that administration with ANY different proposals that might lead to peace.
As usual with trump, he’s all hat and no cattle. It’s all about the bluster and his need to be at the center of attention. He’s a fool and the sooner he’s gone, the better off the world will be.
Howard. "You don't think it's ... a recruiting tool for terrorists and an act that will inspire attacks directly, if not on the U.S., at least U.S. installations and resources?"
Personally, Howard, I believe a picture of an American grandmother sharing a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cone with her grandchildren would/could be used as a recruiting tool by terrorists.
Barack Hussein Obama, elected November 4, 2008. He accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2009, for no accomplishments whatsoever. But as a Diplomat might say, John Kerry for example, “The award is extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” John Kerry certainly wasn’t talking about peace between Israel and Palestine then, or after Obama left Office.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/11993/do-palestinians-want-peace-here
The Daily Wire-5 Reason's the Palestinian's don't want Peace.
In Secretary of State and Professional Asshat™ John Kerry’s execrable speech on the Arab-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, the man whose face is a living rockslide declared that the true obstacle to peace was Israel building bathrooms in Efrat and East Jerusalem. Kerry repeatedly maintained that Palestinians want peace with Israel. That’s eminently untrue, and it’s been untrue for the entirety of the so-called peace process and long before.
Here are five demonstrations that the “Palestinians want peace” notion is an outright lie, and that Palestinians actually prefer a continued conflict that maintains the possibility of the full-scale destruction of the Jewish State.
1. Palestinian Response To Kerry Speech. Hilariously, just after Kerry ripped into Israel in unprecedented fashion and declared that if Israel stopped all settlement building and moved to reverse settlements, as well as splitting Jerusalem, Palestinians would embrace peace, the Palestinians openly scoffed at him. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki immediately stated that Kerry had not proposed anything new, and refused recognition of Israel as a Jewish state. So much for Kerry’s proposed peace deal.
2. Palestinians Have Repeatedly Refused Kerry’s Deal. In 2000, far-left Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak offered over 90 percent of Judea and Samaria, all of the Gaza Strip, a land-link between the two, Palestinian control over the mosques on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, as well as cash for Palestinian refugees. Arafat ran away from the table. Even useful idiot Thomas Friedman stated about Arafat, “He came with no compromise ideas of his own on Jerusalem. He simply absorbed Mr. Barak’s proposals and repeated Palestinian mantras about recovering all of East Jerusalem.” Just months later, Arafat launched an Intifada. In 2008, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert offered nearly 94 percent of Judea and Samaria, plus another six percent of Israeli territory, a link to the Gaza Strip, withdrawal from East Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhoods, and placement of the Old City under international control. Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas walked away from the table.
3. The Palestinian Unity Government Is Rooted In Anti-Jewish Terror. The Palestinian government is committed to the destruction of Israel. It is a tripartite unity government under the control of the terrorist group Hamas, the terrorist group Fatah, and the terrorist group Islamic Jihad. Not one of these groups recognizes Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. All teach, fund, and promote terrorism against Jews, as even Kerry acknowledged. The charters for each of these groups call for Israel’s full destruction.
4. Polls Show Palestinians Are Not Interested In A Durable Peace. Kerry kept saying that Palestinians want peace. That’s not what the polls say. A poll from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research as of September 2015 found that 51 percent of Palestinians rejected the two-state solution. A plurality, 42 percent, said that the best way of establishing a Palestinian state would be “armed action,” with just 29 percent saying negotiation. Polls also showed Hamas running evenly with the supposedly-moderate Palestinian Authority. Prior polls show that Palestinian willingness to accept a Jewish state would be only temporary anyway: a poll from 2010 showed that while about 60 percent of Palestinians supported a two-state solution at the time, they also thought that in the end, Israel would disappear. Just 23 percent said they believed in a right to exist for a Jewish homeland in Israel.
5. Israeli Attempts To Uproot Settlements Have Been Met With Violence. Perhaps the best evidence that Palestinians are not interested in peace comes courtesy of actual history: in 2005, the Israeli government forced 8,000 Jews from their homes in the Gaza Strip and handed all control over to the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinians promptly burned down every resource left by the Jews, then turned around and elected the terrorist group Hamas, which proceeded to arm and then attack Israeli civilians, use funding to build terror tunnels designed for kidnapping and murder, and attempt to ship in more armaments from Iran and Turkey. Again, Hamas was elected. They now sit in the unity government with the Palestinian Authority and Islamic Jihad.
So no, the Palestinians are not interested in peace. They never have been. Israel accepted UN borders in 1947; the Arabs declared war. Israelis accepted the armistice lines of 1949; the Arabs created the Palestine Liberation Organization to “liberate” Palestine – meaning all of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa – from Jewish rule in 1964, before the so-called “occupation.” In 1979, the Jews handed over the Sinai for promises of peace with Egypt. In 1993, the Jews signed the Oslo Accords. The Jews have made concession after concession, and each new concession has been met with a wave of violence.
But it’s the Jews’ fault, according to John Kerry and company. To believe that, you merely have to be ignorant of history, reality, and decency.
Wow Rich, you can copy/paste really well!
Any original thoughts in there?
#joke
#Joke! As you can see I don't use coloring books for references to make a point. As for "All hat and no cattle," is that something you created, an original thought, or an old Texas saying? Regardless, I like it. I've always thought of Obama as the Emporer with no clothes.
Interesting there seems to be a lot of cutting and pasting going on.
Here are my two cents. The US is supposed to be the peace broker between Israel and Palestine. We, the USA, are now showing favor to one side and inflaming the other side. How does this help? It does not. Not only that but i gives more PR to the Iranian and it's allies in the Mid East. Not just PR for war, but PR to help sell their crops, their machined goods. We have dismantled our Stare Department, many positions have been left empty. We are leaving a void in international politics by abandoning our offices and allies.
People, business and counties do business with us because they can make money because of our stability and resources. We are now perceived not to be stable and a business partner that breaks promises.
No matter how big a wall is built the US is not an untouchable Island. A fact those in land locked western NY seem to forget. We make goods and sell services internationally, right here from Batavia. Good world political decisions are good for Batavians. We reap the benefits directly in sales. The sales dollars then go to other services and business in town.
I personally have lost international business during the Bush wars, the Obama sanctions on Russia and now international sales are lower than ever with this administration. My international partners have very little confidence in long term international business relations with the US because we are now considered unstable. They are putting their resources into Europe and Asia not the US.
So there you go. I did not have to cut and paste anything to let you know why this is a bad decision for Batavia. My history with my business tells me so. My sales numbers tell me so.
Imagine that!
Mr. Burns says that his trading partners consider the U.S. to be “unstable”.
How can that be under the ‘leadership’ of the Great and Powerful Oz, the “great businessman”?
I’ll tell you how. Because he’s a goddam pretender who doesn’t know his ass from his elbow. He’s surrounded himself with the “best people”. So far we’ve got 2 guilty pleas and 2 under federal indictment.
The Department of State is a hollowed out shell at a time when the whack job in NK is hell bent on starting WWIII.
I hate what you trump voters have done to our country.
