Today's Poll: Should Congress investigate sexual misconduct complaints against Donald Trump?
ya and lets investigate jfk's sexual misconduct affairs with marilyn monroe....and clintons affairs with monica....and probably every other presidents affairs. leave the guy alone and let him do his job
I seem to remember congress investigating Clinton, and every Republican at the time chomping at the bit for it to happen. Is leaving the president alone to do his job a new thing or something?
As far as his job, I'm not sure if "being an internet troll" is part of his constitutional responsibilities or not. That might be his only actual accomplishment at this point, and having a massive line of credible people showing how screwed up he is isn't going to help him do the job any better.
He's a guy who's burning all his political capital defending himself from his past and current actions, and everybody could see that happening 200 miles away.
I am all for it, if what they investigate took place after he was elected. Anything before that was dealt with in the election.
I didn't realize getting elected voided any previous immoral or criminal actions.
I'm sure the Clinton's would agree with you there, not many others would though.
