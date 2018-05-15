Today's Poll: Should school board members respond to public questions about school district matters of public interest?
How should we vote on this budget proposal?.......opinions welcome
I cannot vote for either option, as the wording of the question does not differentiate between "speaking for the district" and "well, in my opinion"...
Candidates who had not answered questions about their candidacy or how they will vote on future Board actions should either 1) learn the law and give their personal opinions so voters can make informed decisions; or 2) quit hiding behind a "technicality" that is in reality a bit of misinformation.
"'speaking for the district' and 'well, in my opinion'...
Is a difference searching for a distinction.
I ask questions all the time of council members and legislators, none except Eugene Jankowski (and he only started doing this after became council president) ever say, "just my personal opinion, not speaking for the council." And I never quote him saying that, as I mentioned to him last night. No reasonable, rational person thinks an individual elected official is speaking for the school district, the municipality, or the body to which they're elected when they are quoted in a news story sharing their thoughts, opinions, or assertions. The quote is clearly, "Mr. Smith said."
I doubt you will ever see me include in a quote from an elected official, "well, in my personal opinion," and certainly not, "well, I can't speak for the board." It's wasted, meaningless words.
Recent comments