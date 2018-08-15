August 15, 2018 - 10:37am
Today's Poll: Should the GOP be allowed to replace Chris Collins on the General Election ballot?
posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
August 15, 2018 - 10:59am#1
If he's on the ballot in november, he'll get elected. There are some ignorant, arrogant and misguided voters out there. welcome to Trump country.
BTW, David Bellavia or Pat Gallivan would make a great rep. Sorry, Steve Hawley, good guy, but not who we need in DC.
August 15, 2018 - 11:20am#2
I agree with Bud! I'd like to see David Bellavia on the ballot!
