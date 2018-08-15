Local Matters

August 15, 2018 - 10:37am

Today's Poll: Should the GOP be allowed to replace Chris Collins on the General Election ballot?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
August 15, 2018 - 10:59am
bud prevost
If he's on the ballot in november, he'll get elected. There are some ignorant, arrogant and misguided voters out there. welcome to Trump country.
BTW, David Bellavia or Pat Gallivan would make a great rep. Sorry, Steve Hawley, good guy, but not who we need in DC.

August 15, 2018 - 11:20am
Gary Spencer
I agree with Bud! I'd like to see David Bellavia on the ballot!

