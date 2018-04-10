Today's Poll: Should veterans health care be privatized?
I voted yes. While in WNY we have two very good hospitals, the VA as a whole has never really done a great job. I think they would be better off with another system. But, I don't think the answer is letting somebody else run the system, I think it should be ended. Give vets something like a "Gold" card where they can go where they want, when they want, for the treatment they need.
I understand that impulse, John, but with health care costs going up many times faster than the rate of inflation and no policy answer (not even a real discussion) about how to deal with these out-of-control escalating costs, dumping all the veterans into the private market would be a fiscal disaster for taxpayers (not that the VA system is entirely immune from health care cost inflation but it has some cost controls built in).
I think the taxpayer would save money. The number of veterans is dropping and the cost of the VA is going up. With fewer vets and a fixed hospital cost, giving a "super card" to vets, I think, will save money in the long run.
You're more optimistic than I am ... and you're plan doesn't appear to be what the White House is proposing.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/sacrificing-veterans-hea...
