Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 10, 2018 - 9:17am

Today's Poll: Should veterans health care be privatized?

posted by Howard B. Owens in Deal of the Day, advertisement.
April 10, 2018 - 9:52am
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 weeks 16 hours ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

I voted yes. While in WNY we have two very good hospitals, the VA as a whole has never really done a great job. I think they would be better off with another system. But, I don't think the answer is letting somebody else run the system, I think it should be ended. Give vets something like a "Gold" card where they can go where they want, when they want, for the treatment they need.

Top
April 10, 2018 - 9:59am
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 21 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

I understand that impulse, John, but with health care costs going up many times faster than the rate of inflation and no policy answer (not even a real discussion) about how to deal with these out-of-control escalating costs, dumping all the veterans into the private market would be a fiscal disaster for taxpayers (not that the VA system is entirely immune from health care cost inflation but it has some cost controls built in).

Top
April 10, 2018 - 10:34am
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 weeks 16 hours ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

I think the taxpayer would save money. The number of veterans is dropping and the cost of the VA is going up. With fewer vets and a fixed hospital cost, giving a "super card" to vets, I think, will save money in the long run.

Top
April 10, 2018 - 11:00am
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 days 21 hours ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

You're more optimistic than I am ... and you're plan doesn't appear to be what the White House is proposing.

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/sacrificing-veterans-hea...

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button