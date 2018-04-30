Online News. Community Views.

April 30, 2018 - 9:56am

Tomorrow, The Batavian celebrates its 10th Anniversary

The Batavian is 10 years old tomorrow.  You're invited to join us at 5:30 p.m. for a 10th Anniversary Celebration at Eli Fish Brewing Company.

Eli Fish is located at 111 Main St., Batavia. Ten years ago, that was the location of Main Street Coffee. When we were launching The Batavian, we didn't have an office, so Philip Anselmo (our editor then) and I, with the gracious permission of Rob Credi, camped out at Main Street Coffee all day. That was our first "office."  So it's fun to return to that same location that is now a new business that is part of Batavia's revitalization.

