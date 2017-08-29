Tompkins announces fourth round winner of Community Minute Challenge

Press release:

Tompkins Bank of Castile has announced that Gilda’s Club Rochester is the winner of the fourth round of the quarterly Community Minute Challenge. Each quarterly winner is awarded $2,500, and through the program, a total of $10,000 has been provided in much-needed funds to local not-for-profit organizations.

Gilda’s Club Rochester was one of six organizations in the fourth and final round of the challenge. Gilda’s Club Rochester has been serving the Greater Rochester community since 1959, first as Cancer Action, Inc., and then in 2000 as Gilda’s Club. The organization’s mission is to create welcoming communities of no cost support to those living with cancer – men, women, teens and children – along with their families and friends. Gilda’s Club Rochester’s innovative program is an essential complement to medical care, providing networking and support groups, workshops, education and social activities.

“We were so honored and excited to be part of the Tompkins Bank of Castile's Community Minute Challenge,” said Melinda Merante, CEO of Gilda’s Club Rochester. “The contest fostered an incredible sense of community and engagement, not only among our members, volunteers, and supporters, but throughout the Rochester community as a whole. That more people now know about Camp Open Arms, our two-week summer camp for kids affected by cancer, can only expand the number of lives we touch each year. We’re proud to use these funds to support Camp Open Arms – allowing more kids next summer to be just kids, not kids with cancer.”

The winning organization for each Community Minute Challenge is determined by public voting on the Tompkins Bank of Castile Facebook page, where visitors watch one-minute videos produced by participating non-profits and then vote for their favorite.

The other organizations that participated in round four included:

Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc. (Monroe County)

Friends of Letchworth State Park (Wyoming County)

Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library (Genesee County)

Genesee Cancer Assistance (Genesee County)

Geneseo Parish Outreach Center (Livingston County)

Launched in August 2016, the Community Minute Challenge has now awarded $10,000 to date.

“As proud members of the communities where we operate, we’re thankful for the important services that are provided by not-for-profit organizations in our area,” said John McKenna, Bank President and CEO. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring attention to their positive work.”

The program has helped organizations with much-needed funds, and has increased exposure within their communities. The first-round winner of the Community Minute Challenge was Going to the Dogs Rescue in Wyoming County, an organization dedicated to helping homeless pets find loving forever homes.

“Winning the Community Minute Challenge was a huge boost for our organization in multiple ways,” said Melissa Nichols-Henchen, President, Going to the Dogs Rescue. “The monetary prize went a long way in purchasing vaccines and microchips for community dogs, giving us the ability to provide some basic care for animals who might not have had it otherwise. However, the outpouring of community support that allowed us to win the challenge was a gift in and of itself. We’re a small organization; we don’t command the attention that bigger shelters do, but the challenge brought out all of our supporters and galvanized us in a huge way. We’re so grateful to have been a part of the challenge.”

The second-round winner was Arc of Genesee Orleans, a resource of choice for people with disabilities and their families in both Genesee and Orleans counties.

“We used the proceeds to purchase new equipment for our family support group,” said Donna Saskowski, Executive Director, Arc of Genesee Orleans. “Our participation in the challenge was a wonderful opportunity for everyone involved in our organization to rally together, from our staff to the families of the individuals we support.”

The third-round winner was Community Action for Wyoming County, which seeks to improve the quality of life of all people they serve by focusing on their needs, and encouraging them to realize their goals and become self-sufficient.

“Like many non-profits, we are able to provide programs through grants and designated donations,” said Connie Kramer, Executive Director, Community Action of Wyoming County. “Of course, we also have day-to-day expenses that allow us to deliver our programs, so we were thrilled to be selected as a winner and apply the prize towards our operating budget. In the spirit of giving back to the community, we also shared 10 percent of the prize with the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association, which finished in second place in our round of the challenge.”