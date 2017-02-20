Tompkins announces third Community Minute Challenge

Press release:

Proving that a minute can matter, Tompkins Bank of Castile is launching its third round of the quarterly Community Minute Challenge. Each quarterly winner is awarded $2,500; by the end of the contest, a total of $10,000 will have been provided in much-needed funds to local not-for-profit organizations.

“The response to the Community Minute Challenge has been tremendous, and we’re thrilled to be able to help shine a light on the important services that are provided by not-for-profit organizations in our area,” said John McKenna, Bank President and CEO.

The third round will begin February 27 and run through March 13. The winning organization is determined by public voting on the Bank of Castile Facebook page, where visitors can watch the one-minute videos produced by participating non-profits and then vote for their favorite. Each video explains how the non-profit would use the awarded funds. The six organizations competing in this round are:

Al Sigl Community of Agencies (Monroe County)

Batavia Rotary (Genesee County)

Focus on the Children (Livingston County)

Genesee Amateur Hockey Association (Genesee County)

Villa of Hope (Monroe County)

Wyoming County Community Action (Wyoming County)

To show support for the initiative and cast a vote, participants should “like” the Tompkins Bank of Castile Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TompkinsBankofCastile and click on the Community Minute Challenge app. They can then select their favorite non-profit after watching the one-minute videos. Individuals can vote once per day during the contest period.

Launched in August 2016, the Community Minute Challenge has awarded $5,000 to date. The first-round winner was Going to the Dogs Rescue in Wyoming County, an organization dedicated to helping homeless pets find loving forever homes. The second-round winner was ARC of Genesee Orleans, a resource of choice for people with disabilities and their families in both Genesee and Orleans counties.Photos of the previous winners are available upon request. A fourth round of the Community Minute Challenge will launch later in 2017.