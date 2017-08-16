Tompkins Insurance makes donation to Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation

Press release:

Tompkins Insurance Agencies and The Selective Insurance Group Foundation joined forces to support the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the 8-year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia, who died from Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

During Michael's illness, the community rallied around the family to assist with food, gas, medical bills and other necessities. The not-for-profit foundation was created to give back to those who cared, to give forward to those in need, and to support research efforts in finding a cure for childhood cancer.

“The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is a special organization, and its commitment to supporting those in need in our community is inspiring,” said David S. Boyce, president and CEO, Tompkins Insurance Agencies. “We are privileged to show our support through this donation.”

The $300 donation from Tompkins Insurance Agencies was matched by a $300 grant from The Selective Insurance Group Foundation. The Selective Insurance Group Foundation is a philanthropic affiliate of Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

“At Selective, Response is everything®… and this includes responding to the communities where we live and work to give back and help those in need. Together with Tompkins Insurance Agencies, we are proud to support the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation and its efforts to make a difference in the community,” said Chuck Musilli, senior vice president, Distribution Strategies, Selective.