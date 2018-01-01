January 1, 2018 - 5:09pm
Top 10 most read stories in 2017
posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, news, top posts.
These were the most read stories on The Batavian of 2017
- This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction
- Pembroke math teacher dies in ATV accident
- Obituary: Brayden Robert Salvaterra
- Obituary: Brian D. West Jr.
- Woman from Batavia dies in rollover accident on Route 77, Alabama
- Brian West Jr., will be missed by Alexander community
- Blind School employee charged with endangering the welfare of children, by Billie Owens
- Child sex abuser found living with woman and her three kids, DA says, by Billie Owens
- Photos: Three serious injury accidents in Genesee County in one evening
- UPDATED: Teenager dies following rollover accident on West Bethany Road
