Town of Alabama Court Clerk receives Clerk of the Year award

Press release:

The New York State Association of Magistrates Court Clerks Inc. honors one of its members each year for his or her service and contributions not only to the State Association but to his or her County Association, community and colleagues by exhibiting leadership and assistance in all duties of our profession.

The 2017 Court Clerk of the Year award was presented during the Awards Banquet of our Annual Conference held in Ellicottville on Sept. 24. It was a privilege to present this prestigious award to a local resident, Pamela Thurber.

Pam has been a court clerk for seven years. She has previously served as a court clerk in the Village of Corfu and the Town of Darien. She currently holds the Court Clerk positions in the Village of Attica and Town of Alabama.

Attending the award presentation were Pam’s family, significant other -- Michael Lute, sons -- Peyton and Colton, mother – Deb, sister - Terra, father -- Ron and stepmom Barb. Also in attendance were the Honorable John Tauscher, Town of Alabama, and the Honorable Julie Perry, Town and Village of Attica.

Judge Perry sent a heartwarming letter of recommendation stating why Pam was worthy of this great award. Judge Perry stated how efficient Pam was in her job, but what struck the award committee greatly, was that Judge Perry stated: “Every so often we meet people in our lives that leave an impact that cannot be described.” She hopes Pam will sit by her side on the bench for the remainder of her career.

Pam has a long list of involvements in our association as well as her community. She serves as a county representative for Genesee County. She serves as a mentor for court clerks in her county, giving them a one on one training. Pam is an active member of the Genesee and Wyoming County Magistrate and Court Clerk Associations, and currently participating on a committee for centralized arraignments.

Pam is one of the “new kids” on the association’s board of directors. Last fall, she jumped in with both feet as soon as she was elected to the position of Director. She immediately volunteered to co-chair the publicity/media committee and was the lead in our website relaunch. Our NYSAMCC Web designer Ray sent me an email stating “I have to share with you that Pam has been a sport and a tremendous help. She has organized everything very well and made it as simple as can be for me to create this website from the start.”

Most recently, Pam has taken over the position of Editor in Chief for our association’s bi-annual magazine, "The Docket." Her first edition was recently released and was nothing short of spectacular!

Nominations for Pam came from more than one clerk in her area, they all commented that Pam is smart, hardworking, detail oriented and very organized. She is patient, understanding and kind and will step up to help anyone who asks. She is always willing to get involved to help her fellow clerks and will bend over backward to help educate the clerks in her county, district and all clerks of New York State.

Pam’s journey as a court clerk has not always been the smoothest. She accepted a position in 2011 to replace a court clerk who was charged and convicted of stealing money from the court. She spent years cleaning up the mess that was left behind when the dust settled. Pam learned so much from that experience that last summer she co-authored a presentation for clerks called “Surviving an Audit.” She has been able to teach her fellow clerks real-life examples of what to expect during an audit, how clerks can be prepared for an audit, and best recordkeeping practices.

“Pam is truly an example of what a court clerk should be. I am thankful to have her as a colleague and to have her serve on my team!” said Gillian Koerner, Town and Village of Arcade court clerk and president of the New York State Association of Magistrates Court Clerks Inc.