Town of Batavia announces town logo contest

Press release:

Following a successful contest to have a logo created for The Ellicott Trail, Town of Batavia Officials are hoping to use a similar method to select a new town logo. Ideally, the logo would incorporate the town's rich history and rural nature, while giving a nod to recent development.

The original town of Batavia included practically the entire Holland Land Purchase which was nearly all of Western New York. The town was formed by act of the Legislature, March 30, 1802. Alexander, Bergen, Bethany and Pembroke were set off in 1812, and Elba and a part of Stafford in 1820. The first town meeting was held at the tavern of Peter Vandeventer (now Newstead, Erie County) March 1, 1803.

Today the Town is home to nearly 7,000 residents, a number of farms, shops, parks, and industrial parks. The town is bisected by the Tonawanda Creek, Interstate 90, and a number of state routes including Routes 5, 33, 63, and 98 which has given the town its current slogan "All Roads Lead to Batavia."

The new logo will be used on a wide range of applications including but not limited to exterior signs, Town vehicles, and the town's website.

Entry deadline is April 30, 2017.

Entries must represent well in black and white format but full-color entries are encouraged

Entries must include the verbiage "Town of Batavia" and establishment date (1802)

In addition to the name and date, an additional graphic element or design solution is encouraged

To submit entries: